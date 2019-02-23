John Legend And The Roots Team Up To Perform “Preach” For The ‘Tonight Show’ Audience [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
John Legend Performs “Preach” With The Roots
John Legend stopped by The Tonight Show last night, where he not only did an interview and played a game of Lip Sync Karaoke, but he teamed up with The Legendary Roots Crew for a beautiful performance of his new song, “Preach.”
Check out the video below to see multi-talented musician and The Roots together in their latest performance collaboration.
