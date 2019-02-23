Ex-Files: Kardashian Kurse Survivor Lamar Odom Had THIS To Say About Khloe Kardashian Getting Double Duped By Dirty Dog Tristan Thompson

Lamar Odom Speaks Out About Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal

It was only a matter of time before Lamar Odom spoke out about his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian‘s highly publicized cheating scandal. A source close to the former NBA player told Us Weekly,

“Lamar has always cared about Khloé, he still has love for her and he hates that she’s been hurt again. He has a lot of regret over how he acted in their marriage. And he feels awful that she is going through more pain. He wants to reach out to her and give her his love and support.”

Lamar pretty much had the same sentiments when Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe the first time, back in April 2018, but he never reached out to her. He even boasted about his ex-wife’s parenting skills when she gave birth to her and Thompson’s daughter, True, last year.

Something tells us that Lam will definitely be checking up on Khloe this time.