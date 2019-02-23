SMH: Nicki Minaj Forced To Postpone Her European Tour Stop Over Technical Issues
Nicki Minaj Postpones European Tour Dates Over Technical Issues
Nicki Minaj’s European tour is barely underway, and already, things aren’t going exactly as planned. Only one day after the Nicki WRLD Tour kicked off, the rapper was reportedly forced to cancel her Bratislava, Slovakia show due to electrical issues with the venue.
According to reports from TMZ, the venue of the concert experienced several outages on Friday night and simply could not support the “technical aspects” of the tour’s set design. Eventually, Nicki ended up stepping onto the stage to personally break the news to her Barbz.
“First of all, I f**kin’ love you,” she said to her crowd of adoring fans. “We’ve been trying for hours to get the show to work, and the building says they don’t have the power in this building to make this show work. I feel horrible because you guys have been here for hours, and they’ve been trying everything they possibly can.”
Minaj went on to thank her fans for showing up and promised that she would return to give them the show they all paid for. TMZ also reports that Nicki spent hours walking around the venue to greet her attendees.
The Queen rapper posted on Instagram about the incident, saying, “I’m so disappointed. Slovakia, I love you so much & I’ll do everything in my power to get back to you as soon as I can.”
Gutted. Heart broken. I can’t believe my fans sometimes. After waiting for hours & hours, they still tried to be understanding. Production was told the building does not have the power to facilitate my lifts (which don’t only move me below & very VERY high above the stage, but also move all our props, furniture, dancers, band, etc.), our lighting rig, fog, cryo, confetti, movies/visuals. They’d get the show powered up then the breaker would basically trip after a few mins. Juice WRLD & I waited while they did this over & over for 3 hours. Some of my fans came from Austria, Nigeria, etc. I met w/a lot of them & they had the best, sweetest energy. I’m so disappointed. Slovakia, I love you so much & I’ll do everything in my power to get back to you as soon as I can. I think the venue/promo team probably didn’t expect a rap show to have such over the top production. We run the risk of someone getting hurt if we start the show & smthng malfunctions mid-show. Sorry we couldn’t have a great night together. We’ll be in Poland on Sunday @ a building that can facilitate our show. ♥️🙏🏽
The Nicki WRLD Tour is co-headlined by Juice WRLD and just began on Thursday night in Munich. The two rappers are expected to make stops in Berlin, Oslo, Paris, and London, before wrapping up the European leg late next month on March 28 in Geneva.
