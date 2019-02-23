Follicle Feast: Amy Klobuchar Wants To Be President Of The United States, But She Eats Salad With A Comb

Amy Klobuchar Ate Salad With A Comb

Amy Klobuchar is asking for your vote in the 2020 presidential election, but before you consider giving it to her, there is one very important thing you should know.

According to an NYTimes article about the Senator from Minnesota, Klobuchar once ate a salad with a comb.

Yes. You read that correctly.

The follicle feast was a result of the clumsiness of an aide who is probably very thankful that they weren’t named in this story.

An aide, joining her on a trip to South Carolina in 2008, had procured a salad for his boss while hauling their bags through an airport terminal. But once onboard, he delivered the grim news: He had fumbled the plastic eating utensils before reaching the gate, and the crew did not have any forks on such a short flight. What happened next was typical: Ms. Klobuchar berated her aide instantly for the slip-up. What happened after that was not: She pulled a comb from her bag and began eating the salad with it, according to four people familiar with the episode. Then she handed the comb to her staff member with a directive: Clean it.

So, to recap, aide loses fork, Amy gets angry, Amy eats salad with comb, Amy makes aide clean it.

Hell. F**k. Naw.

Reports of Klobuchar’s dehumanizing treatment of her staff has been much talked about over the last couple of weeks and will likely be an issue that she will continue to have to fend off for the duration of her presidential campaign.

LMFAOOO, she is seasoning her food with dandruff…. https://t.co/C52IfY2uL9 — Mezzala (@chedarmac) February 22, 2019

You votin’ for someone who seasons her food with dandruff?