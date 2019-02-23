Offset Goes Undercover To Answer Questions About Cardi B, Kulture, And How Migos Got Their Name [Video]

Offset Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter

On the latest episode of GQ’s Youtube series Actually Me, Offset goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Reddit, Quora, YouTube, and more.

Did Offset and Cardi B name their daughter after a Migos album? How did they come up with the name Migos? Find out the answer to these questions and many, many more by peeping the video down below.