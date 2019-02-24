A Lil’ Positivity: Queen Latifah Is Investing In A $14 Million Project To Build Affordable Housing In Newark, NJ

Queen Latifah To Invest In $14 Million Affordable Housing Development In Newark

According to NJ.com, Queen Latifah is investing in her hometown in a major way. The Newark native just recently announced that her company, BlueSugar Corporation, is working to develop affordable housing in Brick City.

BlueSugar Corporation is reportedly partnering with GonSosa Development on the $14 million initiative, which will also include a 20 three-family townhomes and another mixed-used building with an additional 16 units of affordable housing, a fitness center, and commercial space for nonprofit community organizations.

Rents for the market rate units will start around $1,800 a month and are expected to open by December 2020. The affordable housing building is expected to be finished in December 2021; units there will be priced according to a person’s income.