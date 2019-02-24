Kentucky Woman Scams Over $10K From Her Co-Workers After Pretending To Have Cancer

A Kentucky Woman Collected $10K After Convincing Co-Workers She Had Cancer

Jessica Krecskay, 25, faces a felony charge of theft by deception after accepting money raised on her behalf after leading co-workers to believe she had cancer.

Her co-workers were reportedly very charitable and started donating money to her, raising money on her behalf, paying bills for her, working shifts so that she didn’t have to work.

 

