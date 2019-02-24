Musical Matrimony-dom: Cardi B Turns Up Alongside Hubby Offset For His ‘Father Of 4’ Release Party

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi B Stuns In Red Dress For Offset’s Album Release Party

Offset dropped his long awaited album ‘Father Of 4’ on Friday and his wife Belcalis aka Cardi B, was by his side for his official release party on Thursday.

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Get you a Bardi fellas! She goes so hard for her dude.

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Get into this bawwwwdy though. Amazing right?

Check out more photos below then hit the flip for more Cardi going hard for her hubby in that red dress.

THIS DRESS…

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Babies, Ballers, Bangers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.