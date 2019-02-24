What In The MySpace? Pettiest Reactions To Offset’s Hilariously Photoshop-y “Father Of 4” Album Cover

My literal reaction when I saw Offset’s album cover. pic.twitter.com/uygiyUSIJP — Azer Niwde (@Azer_NIwde) February 22, 2019

Offset’s Struggly Album Cover Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

After weeks of push-backs and deliciously messy CardiSet shenanigans, Offset FINALLY dropped his long-awaited solo album “Father Of 4” featuring precious liddo patootie Kulture and his other adorable kids on a hilariously MySpace-y cover that sparked hilarious chaos across Twitter.

Me looking at offset cover….🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/OgGaRVrgI1 — Ms. LaLa (@lasonyaj71) February 22, 2019

Peep the pettiest reactions to Offset’s tragically photoshop-y “Father of 4” cover on the flip.