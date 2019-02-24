UPDATE: Jussie Smollett’s ‘Attackers’ Confirm He Paid Them $3,500 For Personal Training—NOT For Fraudulent Fist Fight

Jussie Smollett’s Attackers Claim The $3,500 Check Was For Personal Training, Not Assault

There’s a new development in the Jussie Smollett case that’s raising eyebrows. The Nigerian brothers accused of working alongside Jussie to concoct a fake hate crime apparently told a grand jury that the $3,500 check Jussie wrote them was indeed for personal training and NOT for that allegedly fictitious fistfight.

According to Abel and Ola Osundairo, the $3,500 check was written to Abel for a “5 week Nutrition/Workout program.” TMZ obtained official court documents that show the check was written six days before the “attack.”

TMZ also viewed texts that show Jussie and Abel a.k.a. “Bon” texting back and forth about training including one the day before the “attack” where Bon told Jussie;

“I know you’re traveling today, make sure you get at least 45 mins of cardio.”

In another text Bon tells Jussie what he can eat; “chicken thigh, StarKist Tuna, Eggs and Smucker’s peanut butter” and in another Bon discusses projected fat loss.

Sources connected to Jussie are claiming that the strict diet was because Jussie wanted to lose 20 pounds before appearing shirtless in a music video for his track “Don’t Go.”

Do YOU think the police got it wrong here and Jussie really did pay the brothers to get slimmy trimmy—NOT to fake a hate crime?