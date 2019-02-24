HEY AUNTIE! 5 Reasons Why Di Bleck Pentha Should Win Best Picture At The Oscars

The Oscar Case For “Black Panther”

Black History Month 2019 has been the spiciest dumpster fire of our lifetime–a cold, saltless, sadness-flavored McDonald’s fry withering away in a Walmart parking lot–no, seriously, it’s been Shemar Moore’s raggedy cornrow wiglet from “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” in February form.

But, um, at least we can watch “Black Panther” defy the odds and pry Best Picture from the Academy’s crusty white hands. And yes, there’s a chance–a very small, balled up lunch lady ponytail of a chance–that Marvel’s biggest (and Blackity Blackest) blockbuster will win and I’ve laid out my compelling case below.

So here's the thing, M'Baku is PERFECT.

Thanks for coming to my TED talk.#BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/r7xZgq6msF — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 11, 2018

1. M’Baku’s LEGENDARY Challenge Day speech

Winston Duke’s spectacular monologue isn’t “I Have A Dream” but it’s close. CHALLENGE DEY. FADDA SEFE. WE WILL NOT AVE IT, O. GLORY TO HANUMAN. So. Many. Hits. And felt the greatest Que probate ever.

(Now, don’t get it twisted, Samuel L. Jackson is still the Monologue Gawd and President of the CAPS LOCK Coalition but our good mountain bruh M’Baku delivered the most quotable scene of 2018)

2. “Hey Auntie!”

I’ll never forget the theater swerving into chaos when Killmonger dropped “hey auntie!” It was just so deliciously Black–“light ice”-Black–and felt like Jenifer Lewis reaching deep into her purse and handing you dusty butterscotches in church. Ryan Coogler be knowin.

Moments like these just show the relationship that T'Challa and Shuri have as siblings, and I buy it. #SaturdayNightScifi #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/wBBY1JKufp — Chris Burris (@burriscj) February 24, 2019

3. Funniest “what are thooose???” joke ever (many, many years later)

I’ve watched “Black Panther” 7978696987 times and laughed at Shuri’s “what are those???” joke all 7978696987 times (because I’m 12).

It’s that one Facebook joke from 2002 your mama texted you this week that actually made you laugh. So proudly corny yet fresh. Classic.

When Forrest Whitaker says "Bleck Pentha" pic.twitter.com/90EUxvs3VD — Maliik (@Obee1ne) February 26, 2018

4. Forrest Whitaker’s Bleck Pentha Powah

Very few things were funnier in 2018 than Forrest Whitaker’s wonky-eyed Wakandan accent. The whole entire theater cackled at every ‘bleck’ and ‘pentha’. All chill was streept eweh and it’s STILL hilarious.

One of my favorite parts of #BlackPanther is when the Ques came in at the end to save the Deltas from the Sigmas. #ColemanLove pic.twitter.com/UbAkHLkVaY — Nisan Joseph (@NisanJoseph) February 17, 2018

5. Pop Culture-Shaping Impact

“Black Panther” changed the world. Literally. From showing our people being amazing, to adding ‘colonizer’ to our vocabulary to weaponizing a wig to making the sciences appealing to young Black kids across the world. It was truly a world-stopping moment and the best film I saw in 2018.