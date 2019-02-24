Oh Nah: Pilot Caught Sleeping In The Cockpit While Flying Plane [Video]
One China Airlines aeronaut just gave a whole new meaning to to the term “autopilot”. Weng Jiaqi, a senior officer for China Airlines, was caught by his co-pilot sleeping in the cockpit while the airplane was mid flight. Ironically, the perturbing footage surfaced just days after China Airlines pilots ended a seven-day strike over issues such as pilot fatigue and long working hours.
Jiaqi was facing charges for ignoring flight safety procedures, however, the airline said that the 20-year vet “received adequate punishment.” A spokesperson for the airline tole EBC News,
“Fatigue is inevitable. But as a senior officer, the pilot should have set a good example for his subordinates. If the pilot was really too tired, he should have alerted crew members and have them observe his condition.”
The co-pilot who recorded Weng is also being penalized for not waking him up. What would you do if you caught your pilot slippin’.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.