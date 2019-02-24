Oh Nah: Pilot Caught Sleeping In The Cockpit While Flying Plane [Video]

One China Airlines aeronaut just gave a whole new meaning to to the term “autopilot”. Weng Jiaqi, a senior officer for China Airlines, was caught by his co-pilot sleeping in the cockpit while the airplane was mid flight. Ironically, the perturbing footage surfaced just days after China Airlines pilots ended a seven-day strike over issues such as pilot fatigue and long working hours.

Jiaqi was facing charges for ignoring flight safety procedures, however, the airline said that the 20-year vet “received adequate punishment.” A spokesperson for the airline tole EBC News,

“Fatigue is inevitable. But as a senior officer, the pilot should have set a good example for his subordinates. If the pilot was really too tired, he should have alerted crew members and have them observe his condition.”

The co-pilot who recorded Weng is also being penalized for not waking him up. What would you do if you caught your pilot slippin’.