Kardashian Klickbait: Kim K Shuts Down Rumors That Khloé Will Be The Next ‘Bachelorette’

Kim Kardashian Denies Reports About Her Family From The Bachelorette Creator

Kim Kardashian is insisting that her sister Khloé will not be the next Bachelorette, despite what series’ creator Mike Fleiss has been suggesting on his Twitter page recently–plus, she’s got some receipts.

Fleiss has been tweeting for a few days now that he’s in talks with Khloé Kardashian and his “dear friend” Kris Jenner about getting Khloé on The Bachelorette for a televised shot at finding love. His claims seemed pretty far fetched, but nobody in the Kardashian Klan was calling him out on it–until now.

Kim responded to Pop Crave’s roundup of Mike’s initial tweets about her sister being “very much in contention” calling it fake news.

Fake fucking news big time!!!! https://t.co/sbI7JbSPpC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 23, 2019

Even though it seems pretty obvious that the Kardashian sisters probably talked about this in real life, Fleiss didn’t back down and continued to act like he is in talks with Khloé and Kris, they just haven’t told Kim about it, yet.

At this point, nobody in their right mind would believe Fleiss and his “confidentiality agreements” when he’s out her laying everything out on his Twitter page, but the argument continued with Kim showing text screenshots between her and her mother and sister.

After Mike still refused to let the subject die, Khloé decided to join in to tell the TV exec to stop using her name as clickbait during such a trying time in her personal life, also threatening some legal action.

I’m not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!! https://t.co/vTKi83nLUJ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2019

So it looks like it’s pretty safe to say we won’t be seeing anyone from the Kardashian fam on The Bachelorette anytime soon.