Chad Johnson Pays Rent For A Fan That’s Facing Eviction

Chad Johnson Pays A Man’s Rent As He’s Facing Being Evicted

Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is out here making people’s dreams come true through Twitter.

On Friday, Johnson asked his Twitter followers how their days were going when he came across a fan that seemed to be having a rough time. One of his followers expressed to him that he was on the verge of being evicted, and thus, Ochocino stepped up to save the day and get this dude’s rent paid.

How is everyone’s Friday going so far? — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 22, 2019

Facing eviction but it’s Friday so? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris (@swordinthedark) February 22, 2019

Only 2 minutes after the fan tweeted Chad that he was spending this lovely Friday by facing eviction, the baller told him to show him the eviction notice so that he could take care of the issue.

Eviction❓Show me the notice I’ll take care of it. https://t.co/3eIXAukS4n — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 22, 2019

And less than an hour later, the follower posted a screenshot of his Paypal account, not adorned with a generous $1500 from Chad Johnson. He tweets that he now owes Ochocinco his life.

@ochocinco 🙏🏼

“God is our refuge and strength.”

I owe this man my life. pic.twitter.com/OdZlp3fy89 — Chris (@swordinthedark) February 22, 2019

As one might expect, fans reacted to this by praising Ochocinco for his generosity while also encouraging the fan to pay it forward and use his good karma in a positive way.

Chad also responded to his followers’ tweet by telling him that next time he’s late on rent, he’ll play his landlord on FIFA for the balance instead–so, who knows if we’ll be seeing an Ochocinco VS. Landlord fight sometime soon.