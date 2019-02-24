Come On Mayne: Terrence Howard Defends Entropic Empire Son Jussie Smollett: ‘His Innocence Is Not For Us To Decide’

Terrence Howard Supports Jussie Smollett

With all that’s going on with Jussie Smollett, it’s hard to know what to believe. But according to Terrence Howard, that’s not for the public to decide. The Empire star shared a video on Instagram of giggly Smollett playing with Howard’s adorable baby boy. The caption read,

All your lil homies got you… We love the hell outta you

Folks in the comment section weren’t feeling Terrence’s support of his co-star. One follower replied,

Seriously? You support that lying felon? Even though all the facts are out? If it was a White person staging a Black person, would you still support him? Typical liberal hypocrites.

But of course Howard didn’t hold back…

“Sorry you feel that way but that’s the only Jussie I know. The Jussie I know could never even conceive of something so unconscious and ugly. His innocence or judgment is not for any of us to decide. Stay in your lane and my lane is empathy and love and compassion for someone I’ve called my son for five years. It’s God’s job to judge and it’s ours to love and hope, especially for those that we claim to have loved.”

Luscious may still have Jamal Lyon’s back — but according to reports, Jussie has been suspended from Empire after police say he faked his attack to boost his salary. Chiiiile.