Rules To This Ish: Too $hort, D-Dot, & More Expose What Really Goes Down On Tour [Video]

Artists Reveal The Truth About What It’s Like Going On Tour

In BET’s series, Rules To This S*!t, artists get in front of the camera to talk about the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry.

In the latest episode, a number of artists including Too $hort, D-Dot, Domani and more all sit down to expose what its really like for rapper, producer, or any other musician that goes on tour. Even though we, as fans, love when our favorite artists go on tour–it’s not all fun and games for the performers having to give it their all every night.

Check out the latest episode down below to get an inside scoop on tour life.