Mo Money: Jeremy Meeks Reveals How He Went From Being A Criminal To Making Legit Money [Video]

Jeremy Meeks Talks About The Different Ways He Blows His Money

Jeremy Meeks, AKA Prison Bae, probably has one of the most incredible come-ups of all time–but according to the model, he’s always had a lot of money…he just didn’t always acquire it the right way.

Meeks went from being the face of a viral mugshot to being in a relationship billionaire heiress Chloe Green, and now that they have a child together, Jeremy says he’s more responsible with his money. But before the life of being a dad, he’s always known how to spend money way faster than he got it.

Check out the latest episode of Blew A Bag down below to hear about Jeremy’s lavish lifestyle before and after his criminal ways.