But…? Tyga Grabs For Security’s Gun As He’s Hilariously Hemmed Up And Kicked Out Of Floyd Mayweather’s Party

It seems like every time Tyga wins, he manages to take an L shortly after. On Saturday, the “Taste” rapper got into an argument with someone at Floyd Mayweather‘s 42nd birthday and wound up getting dragged out club by security. But the real “wtf” moment was when Tyga got outside of the Hollywood hotspot, he reached in his security’s pocket to grab for his gun.

Luckily, the guard was much more cool headed and aware than Tyga was, and managed to keep his pistol. No word on what went down to cause T to want to grab the draco, but he and his crew fled the scene shortly after being escorted out the club.

LOL.