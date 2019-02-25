From Costumes To Production Design, Twitter Is LIVING For ‘Black Panther’s Early Oscars Sweep

Black Panther Wins The Oscars For Both Costume Design & Production Design

The Oscars have been under way for less that an hour, and Black Panther has already taken home two awards.

Ruth E. Carter scored her first costume design Oscar nomination in 1993 for Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, and tonight, she made history as the first Black woman to win Best Costume Design. Carter was a crucial part in dressing the entire nation of Wakanda in Black Panther, creating everything from Chadwick Boseman’s suit to the Dora Milaje’s armor.

Her award also marks the first Oscar won by Marvel Studios–but only a few minutes later, Marvel and Black Panther racked up another one.

Hannah Beachler is not only the first African American ever nominated for the award in production design–but now, she’s the first to win, too. She traveled around Africa researching cultures, locations, and ideas that helped to create the cinematic world of Wakanda and clearly, it paid off.

regina king — ruth e. carter — hannah beachler — these three black women have #oscars!!!!!!! — Vulture (@vulture) February 25, 2019

Both the clothing and the atmosphere imagined in Black Panther were honored at The Oscars tonight, and as the show goes on, we can only hope the film takes home the other two awards they’re nominated for, Best Picture and Best Original Score.

Here’s how Twitter was celebrating the two early wins for Black Panther and the powerful women who created the world we all love watching.

Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler are the first Black women to win in the Best Costume Design and Best Production Design categories. Okay #Oscars, I see you. pic.twitter.com/phAn2oo8Rh — Evette Dionne 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@freeblackgirl) February 25, 2019