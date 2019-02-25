Here’s Why The Internet Is Dragging Ja Rule But The Jig Is…Maybe He Didn’t Deserve It THIS Time?

#JaRule gets played on stage 👀 pic.twitter.com/bywCc7fS1N — DJ Louie Styles TV (@DJLouieStylesTV) February 24, 2019

Ja Rule Clowned For NBA Performance

Ja Rule took his talents – no, not the one where he scams people – to Milwaukee for a halftime performance during a Bucks game. The theme was “90s night” so they had Ja Rule perform. He did his hits and immediately audio of the performance hit the net making it look like he was performing for a dead crowd that didn’t care about him at all. He proceeded to get straight up clowned all across the internet for it. Because Pepperidge Farm remembers how he (allegedly) scammed people out of their money for the Fyre festival.

But is that what REALLY happened? Hit the flip to see the actual audio and how Twitter didn’t care and dragged Ja anyway.