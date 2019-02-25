The Caucasity: Ashley Graham Tried To Get Jason Momoa To Do Some “Haka Moves” And Got CHECKED By Lisa Bonet…And Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Ashley Graham Tried It
Lisa Bonet and her husband Jason Momoa hit the Academy Award red carpet looking like a plate of salmon. A plate of salmon you want to have sex with. Just look at them.
Okay, gotta focus. Anyway. Ashley Graham was also there, interviewing people on the red carpet. She interviewed the couple and tried it. She asked Jason Momoa to do some “Haka moves,” alluding to his ceremonial dance. It’s definitely not something you just do on the red carpet because a white woman asks you to.
Lisa Bonet simply lifted her hand and said “nah” and had Ashley looking like a damn fool. Twitter noticed and clowned the hell out of her, deservedly so.
Peep the reactions and the dragging that commenced.
