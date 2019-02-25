Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Oscars?

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Seen on the Oscars scene…

2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Celebrities flooded Hollywood and Highland for the 91st Annual Academy Awards while wearing designer duds.

Angela Bassett looked pretty in an electric pink Reem Acra gown…

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

while Jennifer Hudson who wore figure-flattering Elie Saab.

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Other red carpet standouts included “If Beale Street Could Talk” actress/possible Michael B. Jordan kissing Kiki Layne…

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Best Supporting Actress winner Regina King…

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Sza…

Sza

Source: Steve Granitz/WireImage / Getty

and Octavia Spencer.

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

All these ladies look good in their own right, but YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’???

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

More 2019 Oscars red carpet photos on the flip.

Serena stunned on the carpet in a copious curve-hugging dress, while Tessa Thompson stood out in black and gold.

Serena Williams

Source: Steve Granitz/WireImage / Getty

Tessa Thompson

Source: Frazier Harrison / Getty

Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and the rest of the Black Panther cast posed together.

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Billy Porter once again turned heads on a red carpet, this time in a Christian Siriano gown, not a tux. According to him, the choice was made to be a “walking piece of political art” and to challenge gender norms.

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Lady Gaga wore an Alexander McQueen gown and a (SUPER EXPENSIVE) Tiffany & Co. yellow diamond necklace.

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Lady Gaga

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

M’Baku (Winston Duke) and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) posed together before Michael snapped a shot with his date, his mom. Chadwick Boseman was also on hand in (ill-fitting) Givenchy couture.

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Chadwick Boseman

Source: Steve Granitz/WireImage / Getty

J.Lo (of course) brought A Rod as her date.

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

2019 Oscars

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

    Continue Slideshow

    Megan Good and Devon Franklin made for a handsome couple.

    2019 Oscars

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

    2019 Oscars

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

    Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis, Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews, Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa and Pharrell and Helen walked the carpet.

    2019 Oscars

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

    2019 Oscars

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

    2019 Oscars

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

    Lisa Bonet Jason Mamoa

    Source: Lisa Bonet / Getty

    2019 Oscars

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

    Jennifer Lewis brought RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela as her date.

    2019 Oscars

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

    2019 Oscars

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

    Pink was clearly the color for the night.

    2019 Oscars

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

    2019 Oscars

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

    2019 Oscars

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

    Oscars

    Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty

    Questlove, Stephan James, and Shamier Anderson also stepped out.

    Oscars

    Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty

    Oscars

    Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty

    Captain America Chris Evans turned heads in teal and Ashley Graham flaunted her figure.

    2019 Oscars

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

    2019 Oscars

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN

    Oscars

    Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.