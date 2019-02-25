Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Oscars?

Seen on the Oscars scene…

2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Celebrities flooded Hollywood and Highland for the 91st Annual Academy Awards while wearing designer duds.

Angela Bassett looked pretty in an electric pink Reem Acra gown…

while Jennifer Hudson who wore figure-flattering Elie Saab.

Other red carpet standouts included “If Beale Street Could Talk” actress/possible Michael B. Jordan kissing Kiki Layne…

Best Supporting Actress winner Regina King…

Sza…

and Octavia Spencer.

All these ladies look good in their own right, but YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’???

More 2019 Oscars red carpet photos on the flip.