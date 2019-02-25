Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Oscars?

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Seen on the Oscars scene…
2019 Oscars Red Carpet
Celebrities flooded Hollywood and Highland for the 91st Annual Academy Awards while wearing designer duds.
Angela Bassett looked pretty in an electric pink Reem Acra gown…
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
while Jennifer Hudson who wore figure-flattering Elie Saab.
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Other red carpet standouts included “If Beale Street Could Talk” actress/possible Michael B. Jordan kissing Kiki Layne…
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Best Supporting Actress winner Regina King…
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Sza…
Source: Steve Granitz/WireImage / Getty
and Octavia Spencer.
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
All these ladies look good in their own right, but YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’???
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
More 2019 Oscars red carpet photos on the flip.
Serena stunned on the carpet in a copious curve-hugging dress, while Tessa Thompson stood out in black and gold.
Source: Steve Granitz/WireImage / Getty
Source: Frazier Harrison / Getty
Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and the rest of the Black Panther cast posed together.
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Billy Porter once again turned heads on a red carpet, this time in a Christian Siriano gown, not a tux. According to him, the choice was made to be a “walking piece of political art” and to challenge gender norms.
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Lady Gaga wore an Alexander McQueen gown and a (SUPER EXPENSIVE) Tiffany & Co. yellow diamond necklace.
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN
M’Baku (Winston Duke) and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) posed together before Michael snapped a shot with his date, his mom. Chadwick Boseman was also on hand in (ill-fitting) Givenchy couture.
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: Steve Granitz/WireImage / Getty
J.Lo (of course) brought A Rod as her date.
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Megan Good and Devon Franklin made for a handsome couple.
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis, Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews, Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa and Pharrell and Helen walked the carpet.
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: Lisa Bonet / Getty
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Jennifer Lewis brought RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela as her date.
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Pink was clearly the color for the night.
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty
Questlove, Stephan James, and Shamier Anderson also stepped out.
Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty
Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty
Captain America Chris Evans turned heads in teal and Ashley Graham flaunted her figure.
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/Apega/WENN.com / WENN
Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty
Comments
