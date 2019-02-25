Killmonger Couture: Ruth Carter’s Rousing Oscar Winning Speech For Costume Design, Gives Ryan Coogler His Flowers [Video]

Ruth Carter’s Oscar Acceptance Speech

Black Panther was a big hit at the Oscars last night and Ruth Carter was a major reason why as she won for Best Costume Design.

We already knew the level of detail that went into the costumes that brought Wakanda to life, but whether or not the Academy would recognize it was in doubt to say the least.

Ruth’s speech had the whole house excited. Check out her speech below.

CONGRATULATIONS!