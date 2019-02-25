OscarsKindaBlack: Funniest Tweets From The 2019 Oscars

Green Book? More like the White Pages pic.twitter.com/DjO2dmVnqH — Ira (@ira) February 25, 2019

Best Tweets From The 2019 Oscars

This year’s sorta kinda Black Oscars extravaganza was a slightly more enjoyable romp that featured Spike Lee’s first win, stunning Black extravagance, an impregnating Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga duet and not-very-shocking Best Picture win by love/hated “Green Book” that stirred up hilarious hysteria across the whole entire internet.

black panther, spider-verse, and blackkklansman stans when they won an award pic.twitter.com/x1mFBJDdO1 — ✨Maria IS CRYING FROM FFH ✨ (@quacksonqueen) February 25, 2019

Peep the funniest tweets and memes from the 2019 Oscars on the flip.