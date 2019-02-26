LHHNY: Joe Budden And Safaree Have A HUGE Fight Over *Drumroll* Erica Mena And Twitter Is Picking Sides

Joe Budden and Safaree Duel

Things had been going smoothly between Joe Budden and his buddy Safaree all season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York. They are besties. Things got complicated, though, when the crew decided to take a vacation. Reality show vacations are always relaxing, right? Okay, maybe not. This vacation was no different as Safaree took his new boo Erica Mena with him on the trip without anyone knowing.

Joe Budden obviously had a problem with that as Erica and his wife-to-be Cyn Santana used to be an item. A very serious item. Joe was visibly upset with the whole situation and decided to go all the way in on Safaree. The argument got heated as hell and Twitter was split over whose side to take.

Joe Budden? Safaree? Erica Mena?

Take a look at who got the sympathy and who got the dragging…