Fappy Monday! Rihanna Follows Megan Thee Stallion On IG, Sets Off Big ‘Ole Thirstquake
- By Bossip Staff
Rih Follows Megan Thee Stallion & Shatters Twitter
Well, it’s fappening! Queen Rih followed leggy Rap baddie Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram in a truly world-stopping moment oozing with secks appeal that sent stans, creeps and savages into a hilariously thirsty TIZZY..
Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Rih-Rih following Megan on the flip.
