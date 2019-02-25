Fappy Monday! Rihanna Follows Megan Thee Stallion On IG, Sets Off Big ‘Ole Thirstquake

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Rih Follows Megan Thee Stallion & Shatters Twitter

Well, it’s fappening! Queen Rih followed leggy Rap baddie Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram in a truly world-stopping moment oozing with secks appeal that sent stans, creeps and savages into a hilariously thirsty TIZZY..

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Rih-Rih following Megan on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.