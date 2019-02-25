Oh Nooo: Tyga Got Jazzy Jeffed From Floyd Mayweather’s Party & Sparked Hilarious Memes

I BELIEVE I CAN FLY – TYGA 2k19 pic.twitter.com/WxO13Z11Ew — Louise (@vic_tav_fan) February 24, 2019

Twitter Vs. Tyga (AGAIN)

Man, Tyga just can’t stop taking Ls and found himself being Jazzy Jeffed out of Floyd Mayweather’s star-studded party like a bratty kid in yet another embarrassing moment that sparked hilariously petty memes across the internet.

floyd when he noticed tyga chillin at his party pic.twitter.com/5yr8bJB3SQ — Lord Tez Of House Targaryen. (@DieonCarter) February 24, 2019

