Win, Win, Win, Win! Hannah Beachler Becomes First Black Woman To Win Oscar For Production Design [Video]

Hannah Beachler And Jay Hart Win Oscar For Production Design

Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart were apart of the glorious night that Black Panther had at the Oscars last night as they took home the gold trophy for best Production Design.

Hannah was the first Black woman to win the award and is also the first Black person to win in a non-acting category since 1984 when, according to THR, Irene Cara won best original song for “Flashdance… What a Feeling”

Check out the emotional speech below.

CONGRATULATIONS!