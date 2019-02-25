Mo’ Oscar Blues: This Is Why Spike Lee Reportedly Stormed Out His Seat When ‘Green Book’ Won Best Picture

“Every time somebody is driving somebody, I lose.”

Spike Lee definitely isn’t one to hide his emotions and according to Oscar sources and a post-awards show interview, he wasn’t too happy about Green Book winning Best Picture.

According to Pete Hammond from Deadline, when Green Brook was announced as the Best Picture winner at the 91st Academy Awards, Lee rose from his seat and walked toward the back of the auditorium in anger.

He then went back to his seat and appeared to get into an intense convo with fellow Black filmmaker Jordan Peele, who was sitting behind him. Lee continued to pace the aisle, according to Deadline, and when he returned to his seat, he turned his back to the stage while the speeches were given.

Oops.

Green Book definitely hasn’t been a favorite in many critics circles with many labeling it as another “white savior” film. Even the family of the man it was based on, Dr. Don Shirley, slammed the film for what they believed were many inaccuracies.

All these things probably fueled Spike’s tiny tantrum.

The BlacKkKlansman director also had to take a similar L back in 1989 when the movie Driving Miss Daisy won Best Picture and his classic film Do the Right Thing wasn’t even nominated. In a press conference after the Oscars, Spike said, “I’m snake bit. Every time somebody is driving somebody, I lose – but they changed the seating arrangement!”

When asked how he felt when Green Book‘s name was called for Best Picture, Spike said, “I thought I was courtside at the [Madison Square] Garden, and the ref made a bad call.” Peep his commentary starting at the 1:39 mark below.

Well, at least Spike got his Best Adapted Screenplay win for BlacKkKlansman, and he definitely wasn’t mad about that. Check out his leap-filled acceptance speech below.