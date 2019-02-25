Strong Wakandan Wooing: Chadwick Boseman Brings His Rarely Seen Sweetie To The Oscars

Chadwick Boseman Brings Taylor Simone Ledward To The Oscars

Chadwick Boseman broke a few hearts Sunday by bringing his longtime love to the Academy Awards.

The “Black Panther” star hit the carpet wearing Givenchy Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry for the occasion….

and walked hand in hand with his lady Taylor Simone Ledward. As previously reported Taylor and Chadwick have been booed up since 2015 and all the while folks thought Chadwick had a heart-shaped herb hankering for Lupita—Taylor was there.

People were of course none too pleased to see Chadwick still going strong with his lady—but they’ll deal. This was the happy couple in January at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

You maaaad?

More of Chadwick and Taylor Simone Ledward on the flip.