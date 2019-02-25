Crazy Good: Watch The Latest Nike Commercial Starring Serena Williams Take On All The Stupid Sexist Things Said About Women In Sports [VIDEO]

One thing about Nike, they know how to make an incredible commercial. Their latest, “Dream Crazier” voiced by Serena Williams, was aired during the Oscars Sunday but Nike subscribers got an early look via an email from Serena which read:

Hey, dreamer,

Serena Williams here.

Remember when the world called me deluded? Threatened? Too muscular? For 37 years, I’ve shown the world what a crazy dreamer can do.

My crazy dream was to be the best tennis player in the world. Not the best “female” tennis player in the world. What others marked as flaws about me, I embraced as fuel for my success. I never let anything or anyone define my potential.

Now, I’m more ambitious than ever, not just for myself but for all young women out there. And this is your invitation to join me.



Together, we’ll commit to pushing our crazy dreams even further — and empower the next generation of female leaders to be bold in their pursuits.

Tune in for the Oscars tonight. A new wave of dreams is coming, led by you, me, and NikePlus members all over the country, and it’s going to change sports forever.

Because I truly believe the success of one woman should be the inspiration for the next one.

How will your crazy dream change the world?