Bye G Herbo! Ariana Fletcher Finds “Love” With Chiseled Up Boxer Bae Gervonta Davis After Messy Split

But, now all that is in the past and Ari seems to be building a future with another young and wealthy star, Gervonta Davis . Hit the flip!

The mother of G Herbo ‘s son has gone through it publicly with her rapper baby daddy. In their messy breakup a few months back, Ari had accused Herb of cheating with Taina Williams . In a social media rant, Herb was accused of ditching her after she went through postpartum. Ari then spat with Taina’s mama Emily B in comments.

There’s a light at the end of the social media breakup tunnel for Ari Fletcher .

Ari and Gervonta have been rumored to be seeing each other for weeks, but Ari just made thing IG official. She tells IG followers that she can LOVE Gervonta freely, and he makes her smile every day. How sweet! He showered her with roses to show her affection.

Oh, and Ari clarifies for the haters that she and Gervonta aren’t rushing things. They’ve known each other for a few years now.

Bitch I’ve known him for 4 years, don’t speak on me you clown ass bitch. You wanna get yo ass knocked out? Go find somebody to love yo broke bitch ass. https://t.co/fUXTLmIRPm — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) February 23, 2019

Gervonta is also a dad. He welcomed a baby girl last July.

Here is Ari’s son with G Herbo, Yosohn.

These young parents have a lot in common.

