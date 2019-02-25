Perv Sit Down: T.I.’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Dehyjah Gathers Thirsty, Ignorant Elder In Her Mentions

Deyjah Harris Checks Dusty Dude Blaming Young Girls For Attracting Pervs

Deyjah Harris loves to show off her outfits, hair, and makeup on Instagram and unfortunately, perverts are jumping out to make an a$$ of themselves in her mentions!

The teenage daughter of Tip and Tiny Harris makes it known, clear as day, she’s 17 (written in her IG bio), but that didn’t stop one guy from making ignorant statements about her looks in her comments under this photo:

Scroll down to read what he said…

One commenter exposed his perv side and Deyjah checked him, fast!

The assinine fool @b_zooee wrote,

Females like this is why ni**as go to jail. We gotta make a law where chicks can’t use makeup til they 18. I’m tired of this sh*t.

Deyjah did NOT let him off easy in her response. She called him out for victim blaming saying,

Ni**as go to jail because they pigs, and aren’t right in the head, not because someone is wearing makeup. You think I’m not supposed to wear makeup because of ni**as and their perverted mind? Man (middle finger) y’all!!!! I don’t live for y’all nor do I wear makeup for y’all. This comment is quite imbecile and shows a lot about you and your way of thinking. We gotta make a law where irrelevant a$$ men just leave women alone, mind their business, and more importantly stay in their place. Have a bless and highly favored day.

SMH, imagine a teenager schooling a grown on why pedophilia is. And it isn’t because of makeup! Deyjah is also quite talented with her makeup and styling! Hit the flip to see some of her always APPROPRIATE and pretty looks.