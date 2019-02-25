Preciousness: Eva Marcille’s Pouty Blue-Eyed Baby Mike Jr. Is Almost Walking [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Eva’s Seed: Mike Jr. Is TOO Cute

Eva Marcille‘s son is getting so big. The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta” actress just shared an updated video of Mike Jr. The tot has to be around 6 months old if we’re counting correctly, and he’s already standing.

Previously, Eva shared a family photo of her family with Mike Sterling Sr., Marley and Mike Jr. The baby boy has grown a lot. Hit play to see the preciousness.

View this post on Instagram

👑Mikey is so smart!!! #SterlingSays

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Categories: Celebrity Seeds, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.