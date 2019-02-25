Don’t Tell Nuh Lie Pon Mi! Kamala Harris’ Dad Didn’t Appreciate Her Attributing Piff Puffing To Being Jamaican

Kamala Harris’ Father Responds To Her Weed Smoking Comments

Kamala Harris’ father was apparently none too pleased by his daughter’s comments about her marijuana. As previously reported the Senator appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and calmly told the hosts that yes, she’d smoked weed before and yes, “she inhaled”–unlike Bill Clinton.

According to Kamala a lil weed never hurt anyone so she’s for its legalization. She also added that it should come as no surprise that she’s smoked the “joy bringing” herb considering that she’s half Jamaican.

“Half my family’s from Jamaica,” said Kamala. “Are you kidding me?”

That part apparently didn’t sit well with her father Donald Harris who wants to disassociate himself from the “travesty” of those comments.

Mr. Harris spoke with Jamaica Global Online and told them that he doesn’t want to play into the stereotype that Jamaicans are ganja burning “joy seekers.”

“My dear departed grandmothers(whose extraordinary legacy I described in a recent essay on this website), as well as my deceased parents , must be turning in their grave right now to see their family’s name, reputation and proud Jamaican identity being connected, in any way, jokingly or not with the fraudulent stereotype of a pot-smoking joy seeker and in the pursuit of identity politics. Speaking for myself and my immediate Jamaican family, we wish to categorically dissociate ourselves from this travesty.”

“Travesty” is a stroooooong word, sir. It makes sense that Mr. Harris might be a little peeved by his daughter’s words, he’s an esteemed Stanford Professor so maybe he doesn’t want that association alongside his name.

The ladies of “The View” recently discussed Mr. Harris’ comments about his daughter.

