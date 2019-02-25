SMH: Black Ex-Trump Campaign Staffer Files Lawsuit Claiming He Kissed Her Without Consent

Alva Johnson Files Lawsuit Against Trump Over Forced Kiss

Donald Trump is once again being accused of sexual misconduct, this time by a Black MAGA woman who worked on his campaign down in Florida.

According to the Washington Post, Alva Johnson has filed a federal lawsuit against the President claiming that he tried to kiss her on the lips during a meet-and-greet event in 2016.

In interviews with The Washington Post, and in the lawsuit, Alva Johnson said Trump grabbed her hand and leaned in to kiss her on the lips as he exited an RV outside the rally in Tampa on Aug. 24, 2016. Johnson said she turned her head and the unwanted kiss landed on the side of her mouth, which she called “super-creepy and inappropriate.” “I immediately felt violated because I wasn’t expecting it or wanting it,” she said. “I can still see his lips coming straight for my face.”

Just for reference, less than two months later the Access Hollywood tape hit the internet. Around that time, Alva sought a lawyer’s counsel on how to go about addressing the unwanted kiss. She also told her boyfriend, mother and stepfather about the incident the same day it happened in addition to seeking a therapist who was helping her process what she had been through. The therapist’s notes from that time confirm that Alva suffered an unspecified trauma that took place during the Trump campaign.

Trump’s loyal bootlicker rushed to release a statement denying something that she wasn’t even there for.

In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dismissed Johnson’s allegation as “absurd on its face.” “This never happened and is directly contradicted by multiple highly credible eye witness accounts,” she wrote.

Trump ain’t s#!t. Wonder if Alva Johnson still voted for him?