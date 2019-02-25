On The ‘Vanity Fair’ Party Scene: Lupita Nyong’o, Tiffany Haddish, Ciara, J.Lo, Spike Lee And More [PHOTOS]

- By Bossip Staff
Lupita Nyong'o 2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Source: ENT / Splash News

Vanity Fair Brings Out Big Fun For Big Stars

After the Oscars comes the Vanity Fair party and the event was truly one for the books this year. Some of our red carpet favorites including Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Tessa Thompson came through the big event, which was sponsored by Belvedere Vodka. We love this white feathery look on Lupita

2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Source: ENT / Splash News

We also thought Tiffany also looked great in this textured print number.

Spike Lee 2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Source: ENT / Splash News

Spike knows… the Oscar always makes for a great accessory.

Hit the flip for more of our red carpet favorites.

Jennifer Lopez 2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Source: ENT / Splash News

Nothing subtle about the way J.Lo slayed

2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Source: ENT / Splash News

Naomi Campbell brought her curly look out

2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Source: ENT / Splash News

Kendall Jenner Caitlyn Jenner 2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Source: ENT / Splash News

Kendell and Caitlyn Jenner had a moment

Kendall Jenner 2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Source: ENT / Splash News

Kendall had the yams out

Winnie Harlow 2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Source: ENT / Splash News

Winnie Harlow 2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Source: ENT / Splash News

Love this look on Winnie Harlow

Lisa Bonet Jason Momoa 2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Source: ENT / Splash News

We loved Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s matching pink

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas 2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Source: ENT / Splash News

Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were also pretty precious.

Russell Wilson Ciara 2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Source: imageSpace / Splash News

Ciara and Russell are always super cute.

Chrissy Teigen John Legend 2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Source: ENT / Splash News

Chrissy and John make for a powerful pair

    Kerry Washington 2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

    Source: Image Space / Splash News

    Kerry Washington

    Ciara 2019 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

    Source: imageSpace / Splash News

    Ciara

