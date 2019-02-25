On The ‘Vanity Fair’ Party Scene: Lupita Nyong’o, Tiffany Haddish, Ciara, J.Lo, Spike Lee And More [PHOTOS]
Vanity Fair Brings Out Big Fun For Big Stars
After the Oscars comes the Vanity Fair party and the event was truly one for the books this year. Some of our red carpet favorites including Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Tessa Thompson came through the big event, which was sponsored by Belvedere Vodka. We love this white feathery look on Lupita
We also thought Tiffany also looked great in this textured print number.
Spike knows… the Oscar always makes for a great accessory.
Hit the flip for more of our red carpet favorites.
Nothing subtle about the way J.Lo slayed
Naomi Campbell brought her curly look out
Kendell and Caitlyn Jenner had a moment
Kendall had the yams out
Love this look on Winnie Harlow
We loved Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s matching pink
Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were also pretty precious.
Ciara and Russell are always super cute.
Chrissy and John make for a powerful pair
Continue Slideshow
Kerry Washington
Ciara
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.