BlackGirlMagic NASA Renames Facility After ‘Hidden Figure’ Katherine Johnson

Positivity…

NASA Renames Facility After Katherine Johnson

Finally, some good news for Black History Month.

NASA took a big step this weekend and honored a STEM pioneer that was previously “hidden.” Katherine Johnson, the NASA mathematician who was played by Taraji P. Henson in “Hidden Figures” will be honored in a distinct way.

NASA’s announced that they now have the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Facility in Fairmont, West Virginia. NASA reports that the building will be used to contribute to “to the safety and success of NASA’s highest-profile missions by assuring the software on those missions performs correctly.”

“With slide rules and pencils, Katherine, a legendary NASA mathematician – and the other human computers who worked at the agency – helped our nation’s space program get off the ground, but it was their confidence, bravery and commitment to excellence that broke down racial and social barriers that continue to inspire to this day,’” said NASA about Johnson.

Johnson, 100, worked for NASA for 35 years and verified the numbers to calculate the orbit for John Glenn’s Friendship 7 mission.

Congrats Katherine!