Mentally Ill Mom Kills Three Daughters One By One After Taking Them Out Of School With Fake Doctor’s Note

Michigan Mom Shoots, Kills Three Daughters In Murder-Suicide

Three little girls from Michigan are dead after being shot by their mom who had a history of mental illness. 28-year-old Aubrianne Moore reportedly removed her kids from school after showing up with a fake doctor’s note, fed them, then took them to a wooded area and shot them dead before shooting herself.

FoxNews reports:

“Aubrianne Moore, 28, showed up at the children’s school in the middle of the day to pick up her daughters Alaina Rau, 2, Cassidy Rodery, 6, and Kyrie Rodery, 8, Kent County Sheriff’s Office detectives said. They added that her ‘doctor’s note’ that she gave to school administrators was fake.” “Investigators said Moore took her children to lunch before going to a wooded area behind a property that belonged to the children’s great grandparents. She then took the children one by one into the woods and shot them with a bolt-action hunting rifle before driving back to her boyfriend’s house and killing herself outside the vehicle, WOOD reported.”

According to court documents, Moore was diagnosed with “unspecified schizophrenia” in September, but was unable to understand her need for treatment. From West Michigan’s Fox17:

“In a petition for mental health treatment filed Sept. 19 in Newaygo County, a social worker recommended Moore receive mental health treatment after she exhibited strange behavior. Court documents say Moore wasn’t eating because she thought her food was contaminated, keeping her kids home from school because the TV told her there would be a school bus crash, and staying awake at night out of fear people would break into her home. The social worker petitioned the probate court in Newaygo County to have Moore receive 60 days of in-patient treatment at Forest View Hospital in Grand Rapids. It’s not clear if Moore underwent treatment or for how long.”

Fox17 reports that on September 28, the troubled mom was discharged on deferral status. See photos of Moore and her kids here…may they rest in peace.