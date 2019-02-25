The Breakfast Club: Master P Talks ‘I Got The Hook Up’ Sequel, Mentoring New Bosses, And Cutting Off Fake People [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Master P On The Breakfast Club
Master P stopped by the world’s most dangerous morning show to talk about the upcoming I Got The Hook Up sequel starring Chance The Rapper, Lacey, King Roy and more. P also talked about his duty as a mentor to help raise new bosses in the business world.
P spoke on a lot more, check out he interview below.
Percy Miller, ladies and gentlemen.
