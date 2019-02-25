The Breakfast Club: Master P Talks ‘I Got The Hook Up’ Sequel, Mentoring New Bosses, And Cutting Off Fake People [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Master P On The Breakfast Club

Master P stopped by the world’s most dangerous morning show to talk about the upcoming I Got The Hook Up sequel starring Chance The Rapper, Lacey, King Roy and more. P also talked about his duty as a mentor to help raise new bosses in the business world.

P spoke on a lot more, check out he interview below.

Percy Miller, ladies and gentlemen.

Categories: News, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.