Cookie Drip: Gunna Elates Black Girl Scouts By Buying Entire Cookie Table [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Gunna 'Drip Or Drown 2' Listening Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

A Lil Positivity: Gunna Makes The Days Of Black Girl Scouts

This was sweet! Atlanta area rapper Gunna thrilled a group of kids by purchasing all of their cookies.

As TMZ cameras followed the artist, he discovers a table full of America’s favorite cookies. To everyone’s delight, he then puts up the $450 to purchase the batch. Sweet, right?

Categories: A "Lil Positivity", For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.