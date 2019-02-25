Cookie Drip: Gunna Elates Black Girl Scouts By Buying Entire Cookie Table [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
A Lil Positivity: Gunna Makes The Days Of Black Girl Scouts
This was sweet! Atlanta area rapper Gunna thrilled a group of kids by purchasing all of their cookies.
As TMZ cameras followed the artist, he discovers a table full of America’s favorite cookies. To everyone’s delight, he then puts up the $450 to purchase the batch. Sweet, right?
