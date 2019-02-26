Stuntin’ Like His Daddy: James Earl Jones’ Son Is Making Mula Off His Voice… Recording Raunchy Romance Novels!

James Earl Jones’ Son Flynn Narrating Romance Novels

Like father, like son… James Earl Jones voice is legendary, thanks to countless commercial voiceovers and his memorable role vocalizing Darth Vader. Now his son Flynn Jones is flexing his own pipes doing audio recording for romance novels. According to Page Six reports, Flynn Jones just recorded the audio book of “Heartthrob” the latest in the Bennett Brothers series by Ahren Sanders.

Here’s more on the project:

The book follows the “smart . . . level-headed” Bennett brother (who happens to be “Miami’s hottest doctor”) — as he is driven uncharacteristically wild with desire by a “beautiful, crazy” woman named Claire. It’s available via Audible on March 19.

Welp… We all gotta start somewhere right? We think George Lucas should consider Flynn for a future spinoff.

Check out a few more photos of the Joneses below: