J. Cole Drops Visual For His New Single “Middle Child” Directed By Mez [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Celebrities Attend The 68th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

J. Cole “Middle Child” Music Video

J. Cole is preparing for a big year of Dreamville releases including his new solo album, Earthgang’s album, Ari Lennox’s album, Revenge of the Dreamers 3 compilation, and who knows what else.

Today, we get a new music video to provide more color and context to Cole’s new single “Middle Child”. The video is directed by Mez, check it out below.

Thoughts? Hate it? Love it?

