J. Cole Drops Visual For His New Single “Middle Child” Directed By Mez [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
J. Cole “Middle Child” Music Video
J. Cole is preparing for a big year of Dreamville releases including his new solo album, Earthgang’s album, Ari Lennox’s album, Revenge of the Dreamers 3 compilation, and who knows what else.
Today, we get a new music video to provide more color and context to Cole’s new single “Middle Child”. The video is directed by Mez, check it out below.
Thoughts? Hate it? Love it?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.