#LHHNY: Safaree Wants To Keep His Love Of Erica Mena On The DL On New Love & Hip-Hop: New York Sneak Peek [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Safaree Plays Coy About Relationship On #LHHNY Sneak Peek
Safaree isn’t quite ready to let Erica Mena‘s cat out of the bag on the new episode of Love & Hip-Hop: New York when the cast goes on a group outing and Maino notices that Safaree’s lady is nowhere to be seen…
Damn, we thought they were loud and proud…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.