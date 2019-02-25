#LHHNY: Safaree Wants To Keep His Love Of Erica Mena On The DL On New Love & Hip-Hop: New York Sneak Peek [Video]

Safaree Plays Coy About Relationship On #LHHNY Sneak Peek

Safaree isn’t quite ready to let Erica Mena‘s cat out of the bag on the new episode of Love & Hip-Hop: New York when the cast goes on a group outing and Maino notices that Safaree’s lady is nowhere to be seen…

Damn, we thought they were loud and proud…

