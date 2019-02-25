Breaking: R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Abuse Charges

Fallen King Of R&B Indicted Of Multiple Charges Of Sex Assault

R. Kelly has pled not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The disgraced singer appeared in the Cook County Court Monday to answer charges that abused teen girls for years, after spending the weekend behind bars as he struggles to come up with $100,000 bail.

His lawyer Steven Greenberg pled not guilty on Kelly’s behalf, and after the hearing, Greenberg insisted his client was innocent and a “rock star” who didn’t need to have nonconsensual sex.

BOSSIP can reveal the singer is being held in the jail’s Division 8, which is reserved for vulnerable inmates who could be at risk in general population.

If convicted, Kelly could spend the rest of his life in prison.

R. Kelly’s plea comes as lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted that he planned to hand over another graphic video of Kelly sexually abusing an underage girl.

He is due back in court next month for owing $161,663 to his ex-wife, Andrea in an unrelated child support case.