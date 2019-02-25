Dirty Old Man: The Details Of Patriots’ Owner Robert Kraft’s Happy Ending Will Make Your Skin Crawl

Robert Kraft’s Graphic Prostitute Solicitation Details

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past 48 hours, you know that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was arrested on Friday for the solicitation of prostitutes at a Jupiter, Florida “day spa”.

You don’t really need much of an imagination to picture what Kraft was *allegedly* doing in the seedy spa, but just in case you’re not really the Dr. Seuss type, the folks at TMZ now have GRAPHIC details of Kraft’s sexual interactions with the bit-too-friendly ladies of Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Police say charges against Kraft stem from TWO visits that he made to the spa on back-to-back days, January 19 and January 20.

If you recall, police set up a sting operation inside the spa with video cameras and high-quality audio. Hope you’re not eating, here goes…

On January 19, police alleged that they have footage of Kraft engaging in a threesome in which two women took turns “manipulating his genitals”.

Apparently, the threesome didn’t satisfy Kraft’s sexual proclivity because the very next day, the same day that the Patriots played the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Kraft went back to the spa. Here’s how that episode went:

“[employee] escorted Kraft to a room identified as JPPD Cam 2. There, the two hugged each other and Kraft took off all his clothing, laid face up on the massage table and [employee] hugged him again. At approximately 1102hrs. (Employee) began manipulating Kraft’s penis and testicles and then put her head down by his penis. This went on several minutes.” “After a few minutes, [employee] wiped Kraft in the area of his genitals with a white towel, helped him get dressed and hugged him again. Kraft gave [employee] one $100 bill plus at least one other unidentifiable bill.” Officials say Kraft was only at the Asian massage parlor for a total of 14 minutes on January 20 — and exited to a waiting 2015 blue Bentley.

After this “relief” (the real ones who watched Abducted In Plain Sight get the reference), Kraft flew to Kansas City to attend his team’s game.

Authorities say that the women who run this spa and several like it in the area have been human trafficking the mostly Chinese women and forcing them into sex slavery.

The maximum punishment for the misdemeanors that Kraft is facing is 1 year in prison and 100 hours of community service.