Bae’s Anatomy: Jesse Williams Dating ‘Hit The Floor’ Actress Taylour Paige

Jesse Williams Dating Taylour Paige

Jesse Williams is going public with his new leading lady. The actor was spotted out and about on the Oscars scene with “Hit The Floor” actress Taylour Paige on his arm. Taylor also posted a pic of Jesse a.k.a. one of the “beautiful people’ she kicked it with this weekend. The group shot also included Kelly Rowland and Deray.

Prior to being spotted holding hands Jesse and Taylour were seemingly snuggled up at Sundance and later attended a LOUIS XIII Cognac event together in L.A.

In recent months Jesse was linked to (bangin’) sports anchor Taylor Rooks but a source told BOSSIP that the rumors were “untrue.”

Maybe people had the wrong Taylor in the beginning and Jesse’s been dating Taylour Paige all along.

