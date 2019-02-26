Reprehensible R. Kelly Released On Bail, Broke & Busted Fans Rejoice [Video]

R. Kelly Released On Bail

Some bleeding, chapped lipped losers took time out of their (unbusy) schedules to rejoice over the release of a petulant pied piper. R. Kelly left Cook County jail this evening after posting his $100,000 bail.

As previously reported R’s pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of four victims and has been in jail since Friday.

Chicago Tribune reporter Megan Crepau took video of R. Kelly’s release outside the jail. In the video supporters yell “Free at last” and “free f****g R. Kelly.”

R Kelly leaves Cook County Jail pic.twitter.com/YWY9yY8JqV — Megan Crepeau (@crepeau) February 25, 2019

SMH, please tell your curmudgeonly cousins to get a job.