Reprehensible R. Kelly Released On Bail, Broke & Busted Fans Rejoice [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
R. Kelly Released On Bail
Some bleeding, chapped lipped losers took time out of their (unbusy) schedules to rejoice over the release of a petulant pied piper. R. Kelly left Cook County jail this evening after posting his $100,000 bail.
As previously reported R’s pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of four victims and has been in jail since Friday.
Chicago Tribune reporter Megan Crepau took video of R. Kelly’s release outside the jail. In the video supporters yell “Free at last” and “free f****g R. Kelly.”
SMH, please tell your curmudgeonly cousins to get a job.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.