How Bout Dah: Bhad Bhabie Snags DMX As Her Masked Killer For New ‘Bestie’ Visuals [Video]

Bhad Bhabie Drops ‘Bestie’ Video Starring DMX

Never thought we’d see the day that a hardcore hip hop legend like DMX would team up with a 15-year old Dr. Phil guest turned rapper like Bhad Bhabie — but alas, we’re here.

On Monday, Bhabie dropped the visuals to her new song “Bestie” featuring Kodak Black, and although the “ZeZe” rapper was noticeably absent, seeing X as a masked killer in the Michael Garcia directed video made the whole thing worth it.

This is DMX’s first noteworthy appearance since being released from prison last month. Check out “Bestie” above.

Thoughts?