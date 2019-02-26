Bad Biz: Jordyn Woods Ex-Kommunicated From Kollective Kardashian Kash Kow After She’s Kaught Kreepin’ With Khloe’s Khild’s Father

Jordyn Woods Can No Longer Do Business With Kardashian Family

Jordyn Woods made the worst business decision of her life when she *allegedly* put her tongue in Tristan Thompson’s mouth.

According to TMZ, Jordyn will never make money with the Kardashian’s ever again as she’s been effectively ex-communicated from the money-makin’ family.

Sources close to the K’s say that it’s a wrap when it comes to working on mutually beneficial ventures with the family, they don’t plan to work with her going forward. That’s definitely going to hit Jordyn’s bank account considering that she has a joint makeup line with Kylie and had her own page on Khloe’s Good American denim website.

Kylie even went so far as to remove Jordyn’s security clearance from the gated community.

That said, the family feels like Kylie will forgive her lusty BFF at some point, but as far as the rest of the sisters…no dice.

Hope it was worth it. Maybe Tristan will pay her to keep quiet about the details of their night.